ICOMOS Nigeria decries defacement of TBS gates

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Council on Museums and Sites (ICOMOS Nigeria) has expressed shock, displeasure and disappointment over the wanton defacement of the gates of the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), a site considered to be an important national edifice and listed as a Lagos state cultural monument site.

The president of ICOMOS-Nigeria, Mr Aliyu L Abdu, expressed surprise that such a negative activity can take place in day light without fear of any consequences and that the Lagos State government which recognizes and lists Tafawa Balewa Square as an important state monument has allowed this to happen under its watch.

According to the Lagos State Law of…