I’ll eliminate corruption – Tinubu

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Thursday assured that his government, if elected, will not scare away investors, but rather, fight and eliminate corruption.

He also stated that Nigeria as a country, has the capacity to build its own refineries.

Tinubu stated this during a consultative forum with the Federation of Construction Industry In Nigeria (FOCI) in Abuja.

His words: “We don’t want to scare away investors of today and tomorrow, but we promise you, we will eliminate corruption. Part of it is that we look at ourselves too? Not just enforcement but to reduce the propensity for corruption.”

According to him, his…