LP Senatorial candidate debunks defection to PDP in Delta

The Delta North Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Barrister Ken Kanma has described his defection to PDP as a blatant falsehood which is calculated to trick only the gullible.

According to him, the good people of the zone should not be deceived by the said video of the alleged decampment, saying that he remains the Labour Party candidate and nothing would stop him.

Disclosing this in Ogwashi Uku on Friday, the senatorial flagbearer pointed out that his adversaries had earlier circulated an incomplete list and…