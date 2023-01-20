Making state police work – Tribune Online

IN my article titled “State police: In whose interest?” published on page 20 of the Punch of Tuesday, September 26, 2012, the question as the title suggested, was whose interest would the much-trumpeted state police serve? And this was in 2012 – ten years ago! Somehow into memory lane, reference was made to the fact that the issue of regional police generated much debate during pre-independence days. While, for example, the Northern PeoplesCongress (NPC) led by the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, and the Action Group (AG) led by the late Chief ObademiAwolowo, wanted Regional Police, the National Council Of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) led by the late Rt. Hon. Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik)…