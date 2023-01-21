Between headache and migraine – Tribune Online

I am a 35-year old Business man. I used to have occasional headaches until a few days ago when the headaches became more persistent and painful. I was told that what I had was migraine. Kindly let me know the difference between a headache and migraine.

Dapo (by SMS)

There are many different types of headaches, which experts have classified into two main groups — primary and secondary. Primary headaches refer to independent conditions that cause pain in the head, face, or neck. Examples of primary headaches include migraines and tension headaches. Secondary headaches occur as the result of another medical…