Keyamo troublesome interloper, dragging Atiku to court waste of Tinubu’s money – Dele Momodu

Festus Keyamo, the Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has been described as a troublesome interloper looking for attention over alleged corruption against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.



This is according to Dele Momodu, a spokesman of the PDP’s Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune.

Meanwhile, following a claim by Atiku’s former aide, Micheal Achimugu, alleging that the former Vice-president used Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to siphon public funds between 1999 and 2007, Festus Keyamo called for Atiku’s arrest and investigation by the…