Many African women still depend on men for survival —Faria Ichola

US-based business and management expert, Faria Ichola, has committed a big part of her life to human capital development and women empowerment. Ichola, who also has interest in real estate and skin care, speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about her career, among other issues.

As a business management expert with more than 15 years experience, how would you describe your journey?

I have learnt a lot and I’m a different person from when I started. I’m more careful and more alert. I learned a lot about myself and the people around me. I also learned about Africa, my fellow Africans, people’s needs, and human nature in general. What I’ll have to tell everyone is you are going to…