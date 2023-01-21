‘My wife invited Amotekun to our house, they dealt with me’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned till February 22, a divorce suit brought before it by a man, Yekeen Kazeem, against his wife, Haliat Kazeem, on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Yekeen stated that his wife was unruly and had no respect for him.

The plaintiff stated that his wife is in the habit of fighting and threatening to kill him.

He further stated that Haliat was dreaded by many because she was unfriendly and had a caustic tongue.

According to Yekeen, Haliat always abused and rained curses on him threatening to destroy him.

He added that she had extended her hostile nature towards their neighbours and his family members who now fear…