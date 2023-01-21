NOT AGAIN: Fire razes down popular market in Benin City

“I lost almost hundred and something million naira to the fire because…

No fewer than 25 shops and goods worth millions of Naira were on Saturday razed down by a mid-day inferno that occurred at Lagos Street Market, Benin City, Edo State, six weeks after the burning down of a portion of the market.

The popular market which is located about 100 metres from the State fire Service station could not salvage the situation as bystanders watched helplessly, as the fire, Sunday Tribune gathered started at about 12 noon.

This is even as traders, scavengers and those living close to the market could not rescue goods from the inferno…