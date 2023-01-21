OCHA Brigade parades over 17 illegal revenue collectors in Anambra

“Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, OCHA Brigade, has paraded over seventeen illegal revenue collectors arrested across major flashpoints in the state.”

The parade took place at its headquarters in Awka, on Saturday.

The suspects were young men between the ages of twenty and forty-five who were moving around with dangerous weapons and patrol vehicles fraudulently written government of Anambra State and AIRS while defrauding members of the public of their property and…