Sleeping after heavy meals – Tribune Online

I want to know why it is bad to sleep immediately after a heavy meal. I also want to know how long I should wait before sleeping after a heavy meal.

Grace (by SMS)

If you sleep directly after eating, you’ll probably encounter indigestion, heartburn, and other digestive problems that disrupt night time sleep. You also increase your risk of unhealthy weight gain, obesity, and poor health over time. When you eat and lie down immediately, you’re likely to feel a heartburn. This is because the force of gravity is working with you as you sit or stand while digesting food. The acid in your stomach can leak into your…