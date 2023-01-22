2023: Ganduje’s son promises effective representation, delivery of democratic dividends to Kano constituents

Member of the All Progressives Congress and House of Representatives candidate for Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gadu Federal Constituency, Abba Umar Ganduje, has said he owes his people quality delivery on their needs and robust contributions on the floor of the Green Chamber.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, Abba Umar who is the son of incumbent Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said if given the opportunity to serve in the 10th Parliament, he will strive to meet the specific needs of his constituents diligently.

According to Ganduje’s son, his well-articulated programmes will be tailored to address the deprivations that the people of Dawakin…