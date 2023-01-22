Election is not for unhealthy candidates — Primate Ayodele warns

•blasts Tinubu, Atiku, Obi for ‘not addressing issues’

‘’My fear in the next election is that Nigeria will lose a prominent person among the…

Primate Ayodele
The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday said 2023 presidential election is not for those who are unhealthy but rather a job that requires fitness.

He equally blasted top candidates in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria for not addressing issues being faced by the country in their campaigns.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the candidates are saying they…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

