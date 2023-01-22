Election is not for unhealthy candidates — Primate Ayodele warns

‘’My fear in the next election is that Nigeria will lose a prominent person among the…

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday said 2023 presidential election is not for those who are unhealthy but rather a job that requires fitness.

He equally blasted top candidates in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria for not addressing issues being faced by the country in their campaigns.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the candidates are saying they…