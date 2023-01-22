FCTA sets up irrigation scheme committee to boost dry season farming

”The objective of setting up this committee is to look into ways that we can support more farmers engage in…

As part of efforts to boost agricultural production in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Secretary for Agriculture & Rural Development in the FCT, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim has set up an Inter-Departmental Committee on Irrigation.

The constitution of the committee was an outcome of the management meeting where he stressed the need for farmers to be encouraged to engage in farming during the dry season.

He stated that…