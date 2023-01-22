Fire razes school building in Ede

A building under renovation at the Adventist Grammar School, Ede by the Old Students Association, was completely razed by fire on Wednesday 18th January 2023. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Public spirited individuals helped in putting the raging fire under control as calls to the Osun State Fire Service, located a few meters from the school were not responded to as the service claimed it had no water and petrol in their fire -fighting vehicle to help put out the fire.

The razed building was one of the major renovation works embarked upon by the current national executive members of the Old Boys Association, under the leadership of Alhaji Gbadegesin Lawal to give some…