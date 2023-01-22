My ordeal at the hands of homosexual influential entertainer —Kunle Remi

Popular actor, Kunle Remi has revealed how an influential entertainer in Nigeria tried to lure him into homosexuality during his early days in the movie industry.

The actor narrated how during his days at the University of Ibadan, he was introduced to a famous actor who told him he would not become famous as an actor because he Kunle was yet to pay his dues.

He stated this during an interview he granted Honest Bunch, an online TV show, anchored by on air personality and comedian, Nedu, where celebrities lay bare the stories of the struggling days and success stories as an entertainer.

Kunle who has become one of the most talked about actors on the movie scene and has featured in…