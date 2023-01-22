Nigerians react as Dunsin Oyekan berates Christians who listen to Asake, secular singers

Popular Gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, has taken a swipe at Christians who listen to secular music and still share it on public space.

He was recently spotted in a viral clip blasting believers who listen to Asake, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people who listen to Asake and other worldly singers are clearly living in a confused state as they can’t hear from God.

He added that he is always baffled when these same people insist they are “unapologetically children of God.”

His words: “At the end of the year, when people were tagging some of us for their Spotify, Apple review for the year, and the people they listen to, you will see one secular musician. And…