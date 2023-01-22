Nigeria’s aviation ranked 3rd on list of government sectors with highest complaints

Nigeria country’s aviation sector has been ranked third with 674 complaints as received by the Federal Competition, Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC in 2022 according to statistics by the Commission.

Topping the 2022 list is Financial Services with 5,709 complaints, second is electricity and power with 3,293, and telecommunications, with 605 and E-commerce with 508.

Other areas are; electrical electronics with 415, food and beverages, 222, satellite/cable services, 122, postal/courier services, 71, road transport, 69, land/construction, 65, real estate/mortgages 63, health services 52, education 29 and others.

The total complaints received by the commission in its…