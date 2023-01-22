Parthian Securities, i-invest, list stocks to watch in 2023, forecast reduction in inflation

In keeping with their promise to link investors to choice investment opportunities, Parthian Securities Limited and i-invest held the January 2023 edition of their Bears & Bulls Series themed “An Investor’s Guide to Building Wealth on the Nigerian Exchange”.

The online investment clinic which was held on the 18th of January 2023 offered investors free insights and analysis on the Nigerian equities market.

Speaking at the investment clinic, the Head of Investment Research at Parthian Securities Limited, Oluwaseun Dosunmu, reminded investors that true to Parthian Securities’ earlier market predictions last year, the Nigerian equities market defied the odds in 2022, posting…