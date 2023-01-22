PVCs collection: Ogun declares Tuesday, Wednesday work free days

The Government of Ogun State has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as work free days for workers in the state public service for collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

In a statement issued on Sunday by the

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said Governor Dapo Abiodun approved the two work free days to enable public servants the opportunity to collect their PVCs from their respective local governments.

The statement reads, “Following the

extension of Permanent Voter Cards collection till Sunday, January 29, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor…