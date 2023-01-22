Why North is determined to get back its old glory —Tanko

Chief spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC) and National Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Dr Yunusa Tanko, speaks with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI on the 2023 presidential election, the scorecard of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and why the Northern region is determined to make a decisive electoral decision during the election, among other issues.

With the way things are now in Nigeria, is there any hope for the country this year?

Of course, there is hope. At least, for the first time in Nigeria, we are seeing that the youths of the country have spoken in unison that they are interested in taking back their country for…