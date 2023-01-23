Analysts anticipate another hike in MPR to further drive down inflation

As the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets to set the tone for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy thrust for the year, after an aggressive campaign to rein in runaway inflation in 2023, analysts have predicted that the committee might raise the benchmark interest rate in its effort to continuously drive down inflation.

“Thus, we anticipate the MPC would deliver a 50bps hike in MPR to signal that it is still concerned about driving down high inflation, and at the same time, buy more time to observe price developments and the lingering effect of previous aggressive hikes.

“Nevertheless, we maintain our MPR hike ceiling for 2023 at 150 basis points (bps) as against 500 bps…