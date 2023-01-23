Appeal Court orders APC to conduct fresh guber primary in 11 LGAs of Benue

The Appeal Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State capital has ordered the All Progressive Congress to conduct a fresh primary election in eleven local government areas of the state.

The result of the rerun should be added to the existing result of the 12 local governments which will determine the nomination of its gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming general elections.

Justices Mohammed Danjuma, Justice Abraham Biobelle and Justice…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

