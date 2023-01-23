



Tribune Online

BREAKING: NNPP assumes minority position in Gombe Assembly as another APC member joins

One of the opposition political parties, New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has now emerged as the minority party in Gombe State House of Assembly taking it over from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The development is as a result of the defection of the member representing Kaltungo West constituency, Hon Bashir Yakubu Barau […]

BREAKING: NNPP assumes minority position in Gombe Assembly as another APC member joins

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune