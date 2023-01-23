Buhari’s minister renders support to ailing Brodericks

“I thank the minister for this kind gesture, it shows that the plight of my husband is getting to…

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, on Monday rendered financial support to the ailing former Golden Eaglets coach, Sebastian Brodericks Imasuen, who is currently recovering from stroke at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The minister who did not disclose the support which he sent through his Special Assistant on Media Toyin Ibitoye, stated that Broderick “is a national hero who needs all the care he can get to bounce back to good health”.

Ibitoye told the wife of the ailing coach, Helen,…