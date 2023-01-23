Nigerian medics not comfortable with our roles in health sector —FCCPC

THE executive vice-chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera, has said that the discomfort being felt by medical professionals about the activities of the agency in the health sector has not enabled it move at its much-desired pace.

Irukera, who stated this as a guest on a television programme recently, stated that the nation’s medics are gradually finding the commission’s role in the sector uncomfortable due to the ‘disruptive and radical’ approach it had adopted in enforcing the rights of the consumers in the sector.

He, however, expressed the delight that despite the slowdown, the commission had succeeded in…