Oyebanji pledges to build more markets, stop roadside trading in Ekiti

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has said that his administration would build more markets in strategic locations within the state in a bid to stop street trading and provide more facilities for commercial activities.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti when he led some state officials on an inspection of road rehabilitation in some parts of the state capital.

The Governor, who was inspecting the rehabilitation of the Agric Olope road and channelization project, addressed market women leaders at the new Shasha market. He told the market leaders of his administration’s plan to build more markets to accommodate the teeming number of traders involved in street…