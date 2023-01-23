Oyo PDP youths drum support for Atiku, Makinde

Members of Chief Bode George Group in Oyo state have declared their total supports for the candidacies of the presidential flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state

The leader of the group, Comrade Muideen Ajakaye who made this known at the 9th year anniversary celebration of the group in Ibadan on Sunday said the endorsement of Alhaji Abubakar and Makinde was based on their tract records as seasoned administrators and politicians.

Ajakaye added that Makinde has impacted greatly on the people of state, and, thereby deserves a second term in office.

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the party at the…