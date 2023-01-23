Reps task NAHCO on peaceful resolution strike

The workers’ strike which commenced early morning today over welfare issues was said to have already started taking…

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji has called for restraints over the ongoing industrial dispute between the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and its workers.

Hon. Nnaji who gave the charge in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune also urged the management of the ground Handling company to immediately enter into dialogue with the leadership of the union to avert further disruption of flight operations across the country.

He…