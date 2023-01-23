RevolutionPlus refutes allegations of land scam

“We urge the discerning public to disregard any statements whether insinuated or categorical, linking our brand to fraud”

RevolutionPlus Property has reacted to allegations of land allocation scams by some individuals and being circulated on social media as being the brainchild of detractors.

In a press release signed by the management on Saturday and made available to Tribune Online, they explained that the negative campaign is being circulated by unscrupulous elements determined to tarnish the image of the brand.

“It is important to place it on record that our brand is built on integrity and for over…