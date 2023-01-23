Sterling One Foundation, UNDP host social impact breakfast for financial institutions

Sterling One Foundation has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in hosting financial institutions for a discourse session on the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).

The event, which had over 15 different organisations in attendance, focused on ways each of the participating organisations could be a part of the youth empowerment partnership initiative between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Federal Government of Nigeria had recently launched the Nigeria Jubilee Fellowship Programme which aims to place 20,000 young Nigerian graduates annually into paid one-year opportunities within private…