The immolation of a Catholic priest

Two separate incidents last Sunday involving Catholic priests in the North-Central and North-West states of Niger and Katsina respectively underscore the continued threat to life and property in the country under the Muhammadu Buhari administration. In the first incident, unidentified gunmen attacked the village of Kafin-Koro in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, where they torched the house of one Father Isaac Achi. Unable to escape, the priest died in the ensuing inferno. In a similar incident on the same day, assailants on motorcyles reportedly abducted scores of worshippers after attacking the New Life Church in the village of Mai-Tsauni in Kankara Local…