Beneficiaries of FG’s social investment programmes commend Buhari, Sadiya Farouk

The National Coordinator of the Federal Government funded Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Dr Umar Buba Bindir has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government for the commitment and support toward ensuring the successful implementation of the program.

Umar Buba Bindir however called on beneficiaries of the programme to use the opportunity they got out of several million who applied but could not get enrolled and improve their well-being and those of their families.

The Coordinator was speaking in Bauchi when the President visited saying that the NSIP comprises N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), National Home Grown School Feeding…