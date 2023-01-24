Beyond BVAS, prioritise securing voters, electoral officials, Researchers urges INEC

The Director, Conflict Research Network, West Africa (CORN West Africa), Dr Tarila Marclint Ebiede, on Tuesday, warned that armed militant groups in the Niger Delta have the capacity to undermine 2023 elections in the region.

The don asked the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to specially provide capable security for electoral officials being sent to conduct elections in the creeks.

According to the CORNWEST Boss, while the technological introduction of BVAS is good, it cannot guarantee the security of voters and electoral officials.

The political scientist, who has been researching the Niger-delta for 15 years, stated this in a…