Court orders remand of man who stoned peacemaker to death in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a middle-aged man, Funmilayo Asojo, in a custodial centre for allegedly killing one Bamiduro Adewole with a stone during a fight.

Adewole was hit with a stone while trying to mediate between Asojo and one other person who was arguing over N700 debts he was owing Asojo.

Asojo was said to have picked the stone during the fight and hit the 59-year-old Adewole in the forehead while trying to hit the debtor.

The peacemaker, Adewole, a security guard in a public primary school, was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died two days after.

The police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen explained that…