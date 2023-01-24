Farmers warned against uncontrolled bush burning

STAKEHOLDERS in Ogun State have issued a warning to farmers in the region against bush burning.

The warning is coming on the heels of the recent fire incident that razed farm plantations, with losses running into several millions of naira. The recent occurrence happened last week in a mysterious fire breakout which destroyed a 10-hectare oil palm plantation around Onipepeye, along Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu expressway, in Obafemi-Owode Local Government, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the losses recorded at the farm, owned by the former Nigeria Ambassador to Zambia/Malawi, and one-time Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Folake-Marcus-Bello, are running into several millions…