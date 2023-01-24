Marwa charges stakeholders on campaign against substance abuse, drug trafficking

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig- Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) has challenged traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to champion the campaign against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in their communities and spheres of influence.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Tuesday said the NDLEA boss gave the charge on different occasions in Igumale, Ado local government area and Otukpo in Benue state on Sunday and Monday, January respectively.

Marwa was in Igumale to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Agency’s Area Command office in the community.

