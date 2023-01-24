Modernised livestock sector will address herders/farmers’ conflict —Ganduje

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that modernising the livestock sector is key to resolving herders/farmers conflict, which threatens Nigeria’s political stability and food security.

The governor made this known in Abuja recently while inaugurating a 27-man organising committee on national conference on livestock reforms and mitigation or associated conflict in Nigeria.

Ganduje noted that:“It is an established fact that modernising the livestock sector is key to resolving the herders/farmers conflict, which threatens Nigeria’s political stability and food security.”

He also recalled that Nigeria’s latest plan for curbing herder-farmer conflict…