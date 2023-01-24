Prolonged fasting can damage your kidney, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

“Muslims and Christians fast a lot and it is part of the kidney problem”

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has advised Nigerians to desist from prolonged fasting, as it is dangerous to their kidneys.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Adeyeye, in a press conference Monday, attributed the high rate of kidney problems in Nigeria to prolonged fasting by some religious adherents.

She, however, insisted that those subjecting themselves to prolonged fasting on religious grounds must moderate the act to avoid damaging their kidneys.

Briefing the media on the…