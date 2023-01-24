Still on CBN and new notes

A week to the cessation of the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender, the redesigned notes are still in short supply from the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs). Virtually all DMBs are still dispensing old notes from their Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) and that is also what is happening across the counter. It seems difficult to choose who to believe between the DMBs and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the worrying supply situation. The former claims shortage of supply from the latter, while the latter says it is begging the former to pick up the new notes for disbursement to customers. Certainly, something is amiss and one of the parties is being economical with the…