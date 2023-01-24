Top referee called ‘prostitute’ at Rwandan football match

One of the first female referees ever to serve at a men’s World Cup has been insulted and physically threatened during a match in her home country, where some fans called her a “prostitute”. (BBC)

Salima Mukansanga officiated a 0–0 draw on Saturday between Kiyovu Sport and Gasogi United, but “game reports show that she was insulted”, a Rwanda Football Federation (RFF) spokesman told the BBC

Rwanda’s football body is now investigating harassment and attempted assault by fans in the local male’s league against her, and it says measures will be taken by the disciplinary committee after the…