The Maigida Center for Youth Development (MCYD), a non-governmental organization on Tuesday donated books worth millions of Naira to Sabon Gari primary School Jalingo to improve the standard of education in Taraba.

Mr Amino Usman the program manager noted at the event that, the idea was to help boost the standard of education in Taraba and also mark the world International day of education.

Usman explained that Maigida Center for Youth Development was committed to rendering social services in health and education, and was currently carrying out health programs in many Nigerian states.

“The donation of books especially teachers’ guides is out of our social Services to the…