Abia PDP governorship candidate, Ikonne’s death, a big blow ― PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it received with great shock the “devastating news: of the sudden death of the party’s candidate on March 11, 2023 governorship election in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, describing it as a big blow not only to the party but also to the state and nation in general.

His demise was confirmed in a statement issued Wednesday by his son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, on behalf of the family, noting that he died at the National Hospital, Abuja at about 4 am after a brief illness.

The statement read: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who…