APC reconciling to ensure total victory in Benue – State Chairman

The Benue Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Austin Agada has said that the party has embarked on reconciliation to resolve all contending issues to ensure total victory in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that recent development in the party is being addressed to ensure that the APC come out more stronger and united to take over power in the state.

Agada who said this in an interview with Journalists added that the party leaders have been talking with all stakeholders to come up with a more united front.

“The leaders of the party have been talking on the sideline, it is in the process; we have called all the aspirants, sent people to talk to them…