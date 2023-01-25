Combating the threat of hunger

Global hunger is a complex issue that affects millions of people worldwide. According to the United Nations, in 2019, an estimated 690 million people were suffering from hunger, which is equivalent to 8.9 per cent of the global population. This number has been increasing in recent years, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunger is most prevalent in developing countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. In these regions, poverty, lack of access to resources such as land and water, and political instability are major contributing factors to hunger. Climate change is also exacerbating the problem, as extreme weather events such as droughts and floods can destroy…