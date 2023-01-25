Let fuel be expensive, keep petrol, keep naira, I’ll win, Tinubu jabs Buhari’s govt

“You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen. We will win”

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has said he would be elected Nigeria’s next president despite attempts by some persons to sabotage his chances in the February 25 poll.

Tinubu made the assertion Wednesday during a rally at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He also said there is a plot by some saboteurs to stop the 2023 general elections from holding.

“Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be…