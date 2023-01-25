Masobe to publish Ibrahim, Olisakwe, Udenwe’s books in 2023

Publisher, Masobe Books, has announced the acquisition of the manuscripts of Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Ukamaka Olisakwe and Obinna Udenwe for publication in the first and second quarters of 2023.

The publisher described the three writers as unique and talented storytellers who are contributing to the shaping of the African literary space.

Abubakar Adam Ibrahim is a creative writer and journalist.  His book, ‘When We Were Fireflies’ is his fourth book and second novel – coming almost seven years after his NLNG win. It is a literary portrait about the intersection of love, loss and memory.

