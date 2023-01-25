My advice to Nigeria as a Prostitution Survivor

As I sat in a dark room in Abuja for the screening of Kenneth Gyang’s celebrated film about sex trafficking, Òlòturé, I prepared to watch yet another glamorized depiction of life in prostitution. I had been invited from my home country in South Africa to join a group of women’s rights organizations on a multi-city tour in Nigeria to screen Gyang’s film to discuss the acute sex trafficking crisis in the country. The International Organization for Migration estimates that approximately 1.4 million people in Nigeria are victims of this global scourge, the majority of whom are women and girls trafficked for sexual exploitation within its borders and worldwide.

The…