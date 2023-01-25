Obi escapes, condems post rally attacks  in Katsina

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated, at the behest of desperate polititicians who…

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi on Tuesday survived an attack against his convoy in Katsina after the successful rally it held to canvass for votes in the February 25 poll.

The party in a statement issued by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council said the the presidential candidate came under massive attack as thugs used pelted his convoy with stones.

The statement signed by the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council,…