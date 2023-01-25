UNIBEN lecturer petitions IGP

“UNIBEN lecturer has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate his unlawful arrest and detention.”

A Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Benin, Ishaq S. D. Osagie-Eweka, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate his unlawful arrest and detention by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara.

He has also given the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara 48 hours to tell the public the reason he was…